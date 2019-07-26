Privacy group challenges $5B Facebook settlement

A consumer privacy group has filed a challenge to 's $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, saying it is not "adequate, reasonable or appropriate" and lets the social media giant off the hook for years of violations.

The Washington-based Electronic Privacy Information Center asked a federal district court in Washington D.C. on Friday to intervene in finalizing the settlement, which was approved 3-to-2 by the FTC.

EPIC says the deal, which also includes new privacy oversight and transparency requirements for , would extinguish more than 26,000 existing consumer complaints against Facebook that are pending at the FTC.

Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

EPIC first filed a complaint against Facebook over privacy violations in 2009.