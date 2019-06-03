Report: FTC to lead possible Facebook antitrust probe

Facebook's stock is plunging following a Wall Street Journal is report that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into the company as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google.

The FTC and the Justice Department oversee antitrust issues in the U.S. and must establish who will take the lead in different investigations. Citing unnamed sources The Journal said Monday that the FTC secured the rights to begin a potential investigation into whether engaged in what it called "unlawful monopolistic behavior."

The report Monday said the Justice Department, in turn, will lead the Google probe.

The FTC is already investigating for possible privacy violations . The FTC declined to comment and Facebook did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Facebook has set aside $3 billion for a possible fine for that investigation and said it could be as high as $5 billion.

Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Facebook fell $15.43, or 8.7%, to $162.05 on Monday.