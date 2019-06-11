Reports: States will sue to stop $26.5B Sprint-T-Mobile deal

Published reports say a group of state attorneys general are planning a lawsuit to block a $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint.

It's an unusual step ahead of a decision by federal antitrust authorities.

The reports from Reuters and The Wall Street Journal cite unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department has not yet issued a decision. The Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, the nation's telecom regulator, supports the deal.

The companies say they need to bulk up to upgrade to a fast, powerful "5G" mobile network that competes with Verizon and AT&T. The companies are appealing to President Donald Trump's desire for the U.S. to "win" a global 5G race. Consumer advocates and Democratic lawmakers worry about price increases and job cuts.