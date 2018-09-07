Russian accused of massive data theft extradited to US

A Russian hacker accused of helping pull off the biggest theft yet of consumer data from a U.S. financial institution has been extradited to the United States to face charges, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Russian national Andrei Tyurin was arrested by Georgian authorities to face charges he helped steal personal data of more than 80 million customers from JPMorgan Chase in a massive hacking scheme uncovered by federal prosecutors three years ago, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. Tyurin is alleged to have engaged in securities market manipulation, illegal online gambling, and payment processing fraud schemes in a massive hacking effort that targeted other U.S. financial institutions, brokerage firms, financial news publishers and other American companies.

Phone calls to Tyurin's attorney were not immediately returned.

In an indictment unsealed Friday, Tyurin, 35, was charged with ten counts of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, securities fraud, illegal internet gambling, and wire and bank fraud, the latter which carries a maximum prison term of 30 years.

"As Americans increasingly turn to online banking, theft of online personal information can cause devastating effects on their financial wellbeing, sometimes taking years to recover," said U.S. prosecutor Berman. "Today's extradition marks a significant milestone for law enforcement in the fight against cyber intrusions targeting our critical financial institutions."

Federal prosecutors have previously named several alleged co-conspirators, including Gery Shalon, who also goes by Garri Shalelashvili and other names, Joshua Samuel Aaron, who also goes by Mike Shields and Ziv Orenstein, also known as John Avery.