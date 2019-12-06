Russian supply ship lifts off to International Space Station An uncrewed Russian supply ship carrying tons of supplies to the International Space Station has blasted off to the orbiting laboratory

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship lifted off Friday atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. It is set to dock with the space outpost on Monday.

The Progress is carrying about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.