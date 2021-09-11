Salesforce to help workers leave states over abortion laws

Business-software company Salesforce says it will help employees leave Texas if they are worried about a new law that severely restricts abortion in the state

September 11, 2021, 10:47 PM
2 min read

DALLAS -- The CEO of Salesforce said the company will help employees leave Texas, and he did so while retweeting a story linking the offer to concern about Texas’ new anti-abortion law.

Salesforce, which sells customer-management software, joins a small number of companies that have reacted against the Texas law.

CNBC reported that the San Francisco-based company told employees in a Slack message it will help them move “if you have concerns about access to reproductive healthcare in your state.”

On Friday night, CEO Marc Benioff retweeted a post about the story, adding, “Ohana if you want to move we’ll help you exit TX. Your choice.” Ohana is a Hawaiian term for family.

The company did not return messages for comment.

The Texas law passed the Republican-controlled state Legislature and was signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May but didn’t go into effect until this month. It bans most abortions after six weeks, before many women know whether they are pregnant, and lets private residents sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

By a 5-4 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the law. This week the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas to block the law.

Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, both based in San Francisco, have said they will pay legal fees for any drivers who are sued for taking a woman to an abortion clinic. Dating-app provider Bumble, which is based in Texas, said it will create a relief fund for people affected by the law.

Abortion-rights activists have pressured Texas-based companies to criticize the law, but most have remained silent.

Top Stories

On Location: September 10, 2021

Sep 10, 4:26 PM

9/11 20 years live updates: Former presidents join Biden to honor lives lost

2 hours ago

Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients still reject vaccination

Sep 11, 10:01 AM

Full transcript: Former President George W. Bush speaks at 9/11 memorial ceremony

Sep 11, 12:34 PM

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

The Latest: Hewitt, Reid win wheelchair doubles Grand Slam

2 hours ago

Biden visits Shanksville Fire Department

2 hours ago

Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

3 hours ago

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

The Latest: Hewitt, Reid win wheelchair doubles Grand Slam

2 hours ago

Biden visits Shanksville Fire Department

2 hours ago

Family of man killed during Portland protests sues city

3 hours ago

Top Stories

President and first lady attend wreath-laying ceremony at Pentagon

2 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Former ticket agent grapples with guilt after allowing hijackers on 9/11 flight

Sep 09, 9:13 PM

3 arrested for shooting that left 7 injured, including 3-year-old child

Sep 11, 1:36 PM

President Biden announces new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Sep 09, 5:59 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events