Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

Geologists say they've detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, though it isn't erupting

August 25, 2021, 1:19 AM
1 min read

HONOLULU -- Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting.

The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest was magnitude 3.3. Most were less than magnitude 1.

At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea's caldera, the observatory said. There's been no evidence of lava at the surface.

The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952.

In 2018, about 700 homes were destroyed when lava surged through volcanic vents in a residential neighborhood during the final year of an eruption that lasted more than three decades.

Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

Aug 24, 7:36 PM

In private, Qatar warn US officials of 'growing crises' at bases housing Afghans

24 minutes ago

Will US extend Afghanistan evacuation deadline?

Aug 23, 7:44 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Top Stories

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Aug 24, 11:05 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Army, Marine generals on Afghanistan evacuation: 'I’ve never seen anything like it'

Aug 24, 7:36 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Top Stories

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

Aug 24, 11:05 PM

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

Top Stories

Possible case of 'Havana syndrome' in Vietnam delays Vice President Harris' visit

Aug 24, 4:38 PM

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval by FDA

Aug 24, 10:38 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

House advances Biden's infrastructure agenda despite moderate Dems' revolt

Aug 24, 5:11 PM

New lawsuit alleges P320 handgun has design, manufacturing flaws

Aug 24, 10:39 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events