Scientists liken Anglo-Saxon burial site to King Tut's tomb

Archaeologists say an underground chamber discovered accidentally by road workers may be the site of the earliest Christian royal burial in Britain.

The chamber was uncovered between a road and a railway line in the village of Prittlewell in 2003. It turned out to be a 1,400-year-old burial site containing items that were interred with whoever was buried there.

The contents included a golden belt buckle, remnants of a harp, glassware and an elaborate water vessel.

New details of archaeological findings were announced Thursday.

Researchers say the luxury burial items indicate the chamber's occupant was of high standing, possibly a prince. Two gold-foil crosses at the head of the coffin suggest a Christian burial.

Sophie Jackson, director of research and engagement at Museum of London Archaeology, called the discovery "our equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb."