Sony's profits gain on 'Demon Slayer,' digital camera demand
TOKYO -- Sony’s April-June profit rose 9% to 211.8 billion yen ($1.9 billion) as the Japanese electronics and video game maker continued to benefit from a sales perk from the hit “Demon Slayer” animation film.
Healthy results in its music streaming business and robust demand for digital cameras, image sensors and the PlayStation 5 video game console helped Tokyo-based Sony Corp.’s quarterly sales grow 15% to 2.26 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), the company said Wednesday.
Sony had posted a 193.6 billion yen quarterly profit the previous year. Sony raised its full year profit forecast to 700 billion yen ($6.4 billion) from an earlier 660 billion yen ($6 billion).
The PlayStation 5 went on sale late last year ahead of the holiday shopping season, each machine costing about $500. Production has not kept up with demand, and it’s often sold out. Sony said 2.3 million PlayStation 5 consoles were sold during the April-June period.
Among Sony’s top-selling music projects for the quarter were “Fine Line” by Harry Styles and “Singles: Sun Goes Down, Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, while, in Japan, Nogizaka46 sold well.
In its movie division, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway,” a 3D computer-animated comedy was a hit. The horror film “The Unholy” was also popular. Sony said some theatrical releases were delayed because of the pandemic.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama