Sources: Hyundai to announce $7B, 8,500-job electric vehicle plant in Georgia during Joe Biden visit to South Korea

Sources: Hyundai to announce $7B, 8,500-job electric vehicle plant in Georgia during Joe Biden visit to South Korea

ByThe Associated Press
May 12, 2022, 4:56 PM

ATLANTA -- Sources: Hyundai to announce $7B, 8,500-job electric vehicle plant in Georgia during Joe Biden visit to South Korea.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events