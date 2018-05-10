SpaceX delays launch debut of upgraded Falcon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — May 10, 2018, 8:00 PM ET
People are gathered in front of the countdown clock as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was scrubbed Thursday, May 10, 2018, from launch Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, in Fla. This latest version of the Falcon 9 was supposed to blast off ThursdThe Associated Press
People are gathered in front of the countdown clock as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch was scrubbed Thursday, May 10, 2018, from launch Pad39A at the Kennedy Space Center, in Fla. This latest version of the Falcon 9 was supposed to blast off Thursday, carrying Bangladesh's first satellite, which would bring the internet to all corners of the country. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

SpaceX has delayed the launch debut of its upgraded workhorse rocket.

This latest version of the Falcon 9 was supposed to blast off Thursday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, carrying Bangladesh's first satellite, which would bring the internet to all corners of the country.

But the countdown came to an abrupt halt with less than a minute remaining.

Flight controllers scrambled to figure out the cause of the automatic abort, but with time running out, called it quits for the day. SpaceX says it will try again Friday.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the improved boosters can be reused more than 10 times each and require little or no work between launches. His goal is to eventually launch the same booster twice within 24 hours, drastically reducing costs.

Comments