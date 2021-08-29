SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station

August 29, 2021, 7:30 AM
2 min read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday.

The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade.

A recycled Falcon rocket blasted into the predawn sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX’s newest ocean platform, named “A Shortfall of Gravitas.” SpaceX founder Elon Musk continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain Banks and his Culture series.

The Dragon is carrying more than 4,800 pounds (2,170 kilograms) of supplies and experiments, and fresh food including avocados, lemons and even ice cream for the space station’s seven astronauts.

The Girl Scouts are sending up ants, brine shrimp and plants as test subjects, while University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists are flying up seeds from mouse-ear cress, a small flowering weed used in genetic research. Samples of concrete, solar cells and other materials also will be subjected to weightlessness.

A Japanese start-up company’s experimental robotic arm, meanwhile, will attempt to screw items together in its orbital debut and perform other mundane chores normally done by astronauts. The first tests will be done inside the space station. Future models of Gitai Inc.'s robot will venture out into the vacuum of space to practice satellite and other repair jobs, said chief technology officer Toyotaka Kozuki.

As early as 2025, a squad of these arms could help build lunar bases and mine the moon for precious resources, he added.

SpaceX had to leave some experiments behind because of delays resulting from COVID-19.

It was the second launch attempt; Saturday’s try was foiled by stormy weather.

NASA turned to SpaceX and other U.S. companies to deliver cargo and crews to the space station, once the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Top Stories

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Afghanistan updates: US warns of 'specific, credible threat' at airport

Aug 28, 9:21 PM

Urgent evacuations underway in Louisiana

Aug 28, 7:02 PM

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida could be 'life-altering storm': Louisiana governor

Aug 28, 11:46 PM

Top Stories

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida strengthens into a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, forecasters say

2 hours ago

Hurricane Ida could be 'life-altering storm': Louisiana governor

Aug 28, 11:46 PM

Marine veteran calls Afghanistan ‘complete collapse of American competence’

Aug 26, 9:43 PM

Top Stories

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

3 hours ago

Hurricane Ida strengthens into a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, forecasters say

2 hours ago

Marine veteran calls Afghanistan ‘complete collapse of American competence’

Aug 26, 9:43 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Top Stories

At least 12 US service members killed in explosions near Kabul airport

Aug 26, 7:45 PM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Hurricane Ida could be 'life-altering storm': Louisiana governor

Aug 28, 11:46 PM

Oregon counties request trucks for bodies as deaths climb

3 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events