Spanish island braces for possible earthquakes, eruption

The residents of Spain’s La Palma island remain on alert for a possible volcanic eruption as government authorities warned of earthquakes that could cause damage to buildings

September 19, 2021, 11:22 AM
2 min read

MADRID -- The residents of Spain’s La Palma island remained on alert Sunday for a possible volcanic eruption as government authorities warned of earthquakes that could cause damage to buildings.

While government experts said that an eruption is not yet imminent, there has been an intensification of earthquakes near the surface of the island, which belongs to the Canary Islands archipelago.

A 3.2-magnitude quake was recorded Saturday, and the Scientific Committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said that stronger earthquakes “are likely to be felt and may cause damage to buildings.” The committee of scientific experts also signaled out a stretch of the Atlantic island’s southwest coast for the risk of rockfalls.

La Palma has been on alert this week after geologists reported an accumulation of molten rock under Cumbre Vieja, a dormant volcanic ridge near the island's southern tip. Its last eruption was in 1971.

Volcano warnings are announced in accordance with the level of risk, rising through green, yellow, orange and red. The current yellow level requires residents in at-risk zone to be prepared to evacuate. Residents are also asked to report any sightings of gases, ash, changes in water levels or small tremors to emergency services.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in the Canary Islands archipelago. At their nearest point to Africa, they are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

Top Stories

US secretary of education joins ‘GMA3’

Sep 15, 3:46 PM

Haiti struggles 1 month later after earthquake

Sep 15, 11:29 AM

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset

Sep 18, 11:52 AM

'Justice for J6' updates: Sparse crowd met with massive police presence at rally

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

1 hour ago

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

Sep 19, 1:06 AM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

1 hour ago

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Sister of boyfriend in missing Gabby Petito case speaks out

Sep 17, 1:21 PM

Top Stories

FDA panel recommends Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for older Americans, not for all

Sep 17, 8:59 PM

Darkness pauses search of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

Sep 18, 9:42 PM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

Sister of boyfriend in missing Gabby Petito case speaks out

Sep 17, 1:21 PM

Security tight in Washington, D.C., ahead of 'Justice for J6' rally

Sep 18, 8:31 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events