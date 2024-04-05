Start time for Marlins-Yankees game Monday pushed back 4 hours due to total solar eclipse

The scheduled start time for Monday’s game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins has been changed because of the total solar eclipse

NEW YORK -- The scheduled start time for Monday's game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins has been changed because of the total solar eclipse.

New York was initially set to host the Marlins at 2:05 p.m. The start was pushed back four hours.

“After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.," the team said in a statement Thursday.

Ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m. As previously planned, the first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive a Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt, the club said.

