What to stream: '1923' returns, Tate McRae, 'Reacher,' Baldwins' reality show and a 'Suits' spin-off

A modern reimagining of the graphic novel “The Crow” starring Bill Skarsgård plus Canadian pop musician Tate McRae offering her third album are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: NBC has a new “Suits” spin-off series, Robert De Niro stars in a limited series for Netflix called “Zero Day” and there's a full production of “Hamlet” inside the violent, bloody, video game world of “Grand Theft Auto.”

— An inventive spin on the “pandemic production,” “Grand Theft Hamlet” finds two actors attempting to stage a full production of “Hamlet” inside the violent, bloody, video game world of “Grand Theft Auto.” Shot entirely inside the game, Pinny Grylls and Sam Crane’s movie won the best documentary prize at the South by Southwest Film Festival. AP Film Writer Jake Coyle observed that, “When Shakespeare wrote of the ‘slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,’ he may not have imagined the threat of a python loose in a bar or Hamlet wrestling with whether ‘to be’ on a helipad. Yet ‘Grand Theft Auto’ might be an oddly appropriate venue for a play where nearly everyone dies.” It begins streaming on Mubi on Friday, Feb. 21.

— The modern reimagining of the graphic novel “The Crow” starring Bill Skarsgård and directed by Rupert Sanders makes its debut on Starz on Wednesday. It was not exactly well-received by critics when it debuted in the dregs of late August, overshadowed by the 1994 film starring Brandon Lee. Mark Kennedy wrote in his AP review that “’The Crow’ isn’t bad — and it gets better as it goes — but it’s an exercise in folly. It cannot escape Lee and the 1994 original even as it builds a more allegorical scaffolding for the smartphone generation.”

— Canadian pop musician Tate McRae offers her third album, “So Close to What.” Her latest single, “Sports Car” follows “2 Hands” and “It’s Ok I’m Ok” which hit No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 15-track album also includes a collaboration with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, called “I Know Love” and there's another collaboration with Flo Millo. The album will chart “the journey of growing up when the road ahead feels infinite.”

— Roddy Ricch returns with his third album as well on Friday, Feb. 21. “The Navy Album.” The Compton rapper, who appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s “GNX,” has put out a few singles from the new collection, including “Survivor’s Remorse” and “911.” The latest is “Lonely Road,” with a video of him cruising through the city seeing angels and the lyrics: "Roddy rap like the rent due/Roddy tell ’em the whole truth.”

— Trouble once again finds Jack Reacher in season three of the popular Prime Video series, “Reacher,” based on novels by Lee Child. Alan Ritchson stars as a former U.S. Army military police officer who prefers to live life as a nomad, with no permanent residence, no belongings (except a toothbrush) and no responsibilities. Reacher’s desire to be a loner is often derailed by his honor and aversion to bullies. He steps in to help others, getting mixed up in conspiracies and cover-ups. The new season drops Thursday and is based on Child’s seventh novel about the character called “Persuader.”

— Robert De Niro stars in a new limited series for Netflix called “Zero Day,” premiering Thursday. Former NBC news president Noah Oppenheim and New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt are co-creators. The political conspiracy series is centered around a global cyberattack and features an impressive main cast including Angela Bassett, Joan Allen, Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens and Matthew Modine. Last May, De Niro was caught on camera yelling at anti-Israel protesters and some social media users quickly described the two-time Oscar winner as making a statement about the Israel-Hamas war. Netflix clarified that De Niro was actually rehearsing a scene for the show.

— Tom Hanks, also a two-time Oscar winner, narrates a 10-episode nature series for NBC called “The Americas.” From the executive producers of “Planet Earth” and scored by Hans Zimmer, “The Americas” highlights the natural beauty and wildlife in North and South America. It took more than five years and 180 expeditions to complete the project which debuts Sunday, Feb. 23 and streams on Peacock.

— Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren reprise their roles of Jacob and Cara Dutton in season two of Taylor Sheridan’s “1923” for Paramount+ starting Sunday, Feb. 23. The story is a prequel to “Yellowstone” about early members of the Dutton family laying claim to their Montana land. The new episodes come after a long wait due to the Hollywood strikes and will conclude this chapter in the Dutton-verse.

— NBC ordered a new “Suits” series after the original version that aired on USA became the most-streamed show of 2023 thanks to its availability on Netflix and Peacock. “Suits LA” stars Stephen Amell (“Arrow,” “Heels”) and centers on a successful law firm on the West Coast that specializes in entertainment and criminal cases. While this version does not feature former “Suits” cast member Meghan, Gabriel Macht does reprise his role as master negotiator and New York superlawyer, Harvey Specter, for a few episodes. “Suits LA” premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 after “The Americas” and will stream on Peacock.

— Alec and Hilaria Baldwin continue their push and pull with the spotlight with a new TLC reality series called “The Baldwins.” A trailer for the series shows the chaos of a family with seven kids under the age of 11, not to mention the emotional toll of a 2021 death on the New Mexico set of Baldwin’s movie “Rust.” Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when the gun he was holding fired, hitting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins died from her injuries and Souza was wounded. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and a judge dismissed the case last July. The actor has since filed a lawsuit for malicious prosecution and civil rights violations. “The Baldwins,” premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 on TLC and also streams on Max.

— Congratulations! You’ve been named the Aedyran envoy to a mysterious island called the Living Lands. The bad news is that a lot of its residents want nothing to do with you, since your predecessors have been jerks about trying to colonize the place. Throw in a devastating plague called the Dreamscourge and you have an idea of the challenges that await in Avowed. It’s the latest adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, best known for the role-playing epics Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds. Avowed takes place in the Pillars fantasy world, so expect plenty of sword-and-sorcery action as you battle the island’s bloodthirsty scoundrels and mutated monsters. Your ship arrives Tuesday on Xbox X/S and PC.

