Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn steps down, but will remain with company through year's end

FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

By The Associated Press

Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn has left the company after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker

DETROIT -- Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn is departing after 13 years with the the electric vehicle and solar panel maker.

Kirkhorn stepped down Friday but will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to “support a seamless transition,” according to the Austin, Texas, company.

Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, the company said in a regulatory filing Monday.

Kirkhorn has been CFO for the past four years and was a consistent participant in the company's quarterly earnings conference calls.

The filing gave no reason for the departure, but Tesla has experienced tremendous growth during Kirkhorn's tenure.