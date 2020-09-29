The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app for week ending 9/27/20

By
The Associated Press
September 29, 2020, 4:17 PM
1 min read

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Secret: Dare to Dream

3. The Outpost

4. Antebellum

5. Alone

6. The Last Starfighter

7. Father of the Bride

8. The King of Staten Island

9. RBG

10. Willow

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Secret: Dare to Dream

3. The Outpost

4. Alone

5. RBG

6. The Tax Collector

7. No Escape (2020)

8. The 2nd

9. Critical Thinking

10. On the Basis of Sex