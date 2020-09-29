The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app
The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app for week ending 9/27/20
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
1. Ava (2020)
2. The Secret: Dare to Dream
3. The Outpost
4. Antebellum
5. Alone
6. The Last Starfighter
7. Father of the Bride
8. The King of Staten Island
9. RBG
10. Willow
Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Ava (2020)
2. The Secret: Dare to Dream
3. The Outpost
4. Alone
5. RBG
6. The Tax Collector
7. No Escape (2020)
8. The 2nd
9. Critical Thinking
10. On the Basis of Sex