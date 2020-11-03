Your Voice Your Vote 2020
Last Updated: November 3, 8:19:44PM ET
Last Updated: November 3, 8:19:44PM ET

Election Counts

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app for week ending 11/1/20

November 3, 2020, 5:26 PM
1 min read

Apple TV app - Movies US charts:

1. After We Collided

2. Beetlejuice

3. The Craft: Legacy

4. Halloween (2018)

5. Hocus Pocus

6. World War Z

7. Ghostbusters

8. Love and Monsters

9. Ava (2020)

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

Apple TV app - Movies US charts - Independent:

1. From the Vine

2. Fisherman’s Friends

3. Rad

4. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

5. Blackbird (2020)

6. Night of the Living Dead

7. Waiting for the Barbarians

8. Paper Towns

9. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl

10. Asbury Park: Riot. Redemption. Rock ’N Roll.