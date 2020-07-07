The top Apple apps on App Store
The top Apple iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending 7/5/20
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
5. NBA, 2K202K
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. Dark Sky Weather, Apple
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Finger On The App, MSCHF Product Studio Inc.
2. Doctor Care!, RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
3. Beat Blade: Dash Dance, 耀素 卢
4. Find Proof - Cheaters puzzle, FTY LLC.
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
9. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
7. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC
8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Disney+, Disney
2. Money Buster!, Alictus
3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
4. Murder Hornet!, Lion Studios
5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
6. Tangle Master 3D, Rollic Games
7. My Talking Tom Friends, Outfit7 Limited
8. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
9. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs
10. Roblox, Roblox Corporation