The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
App Store Official Charts for the week ending January 19, 2020:
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. TouchRetouch, Adva-Soft
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
6. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
9. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
10. True Skate, True Axis
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Woodturning 3D, Voodoo
2. Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A, Inc.
3. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
4. Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios
5. Disney+, Disney
6. Wood Shop, Rollic Games
7. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Notability, Ginger Labs
4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB
9. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Blendy! - Juicy Simulation, Lion Studios
2. Disney+, Disney
3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Bubble Tea!, Dual Cat
6. Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios
7. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED
8. Soap Cutting, Crazy Labs
9. Pancake Art, Homa Games
10. Google Chrome, Google LLC