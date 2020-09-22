The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store for week ending 9/20/20
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
5. Photo Widget, Francis Bonnin
6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting, LLC
2. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
3. Color Widgets, MM Apps, Inc.
4. Photo Widget : Simple, Hyoungbin Kook
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
6. Steve - The Jumping Dinosaur!, Ivan De Cabo
7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
8. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
9. Gmail - Email, by Google
10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
6. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
8. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. XtraMath, XtraMath
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Google Chrome, Google LLC
5. Google Classroom, Google LLC
6. Google Meet, Google LLC
7. Widgetsmith, Cross Forward Consulting LLC
8. Netfllix, Netflix Inc.
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10. RacerKing, Small Beautiful