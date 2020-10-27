The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store for week ending 10/25/20
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. True Skate, True Axis
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
8. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH
9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
10. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Among Us!, Innersloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
6. Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Snapchat Snap, Inc.
8. Messenger Facebook, Inc.
9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
10. Discord - Talk, Chat, Hang Out, Discord, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
7. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
9. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.
10. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC
2. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
3. Chat Master!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
5. Acrylic Nails!, Crazy Labs
6. Google Chrome, Google LLC
7. Force Master, Voodoo
8. Stair Run, Voodoo
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. Disney+, Disney