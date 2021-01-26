The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft - Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6 - Ninja Kiwi
3. Procreate Pocket - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4. Heads Up! - Warner Bros.
5. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio
6. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB
7. Plague Inc. - Ndemic Creations
8. Incredibox - So Far So Good
9. HotSchedules - HotSchedules
10. Facetune - Lightricks Ltd.
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. High Heels! - Rollic Games
2. TikTok - TikTok Pte. Ltd.
3. The CW - The CW Network
4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC
5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom
6. Project Makeover - Bubblegum Games LLC
7. Instagram - Instagram, Inc.
9. Guess Their Answer - TapNation
10. Messenger - Facebook, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft - Mojang
3. GoodNotes 5 - Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability - Ginger Labs
5. Bloons TD 6 - Ninja Kiwi
6. Five Nights at Freddy’s - Clickteam, LLC
7. SpongeBob SquarePants - HandyGames
8. Toca Kitchen 2 - Toca Boca AB
9. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB
10. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom
2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC
3. Project Makeover - Bubblegum Games LLC
4. Guess Their Answer - TapNation
5. Among Us! - InnerSloth LLC
6. Netflix - Netflix, Inc.
7. Disney+ - Disney
8. Roblox - Roblox Corporation
9. Google Chrome - Google LLC
10. TikTok - TikTok Pte. Ltd.