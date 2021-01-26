The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

January 26, 2021, 4:45 PM
2 min read

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft - Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6 - Ninja Kiwi

3. Procreate Pocket - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Heads Up! - Warner Bros.

5. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio

6. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc. - Ndemic Creations

8. Incredibox - So Far So Good

9. HotSchedules - HotSchedules

10. Facetune - Lightricks Ltd.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. High Heels! - Rollic Games

2. TikTok - TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. The CW - The CW Network

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC

5. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom

6. Project Makeover - Bubblegum Games LLC

7. Instagram - Instagram, Inc.

8. Facebook - Facebook, Inc.

9. Guess Their Answer - TapNation

10. Messenger - Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate - Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft - Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5 - Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability - Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6 - Ninja Kiwi

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s - Clickteam, LLC

7. SpongeBob SquarePants - HandyGames

8. Toca Kitchen 2 - Toca Boca AB

9. Geometry Dash - RobTop Games AB

10. Monopoly - Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings - Zoom

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream - Google LLC

3. Project Makeover - Bubblegum Games LLC

4. Guess Their Answer - TapNation

5. Among Us! - InnerSloth LLC

6. Netflix - Netflix, Inc.

7. Disney+ - Disney

8. Roblox - Roblox Corporation

9. Google Chrome - Google LLC

10. TikTok - TikTok Pte. Ltd.