The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store
The top iPhone and iPad apps on Apple App Store for week ending 5/30/21
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
8. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
9. True Skate, True Axis
10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Like A Dino!, Hyun-joong Kim
2. Body Race, Gismart
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Bounce and collect, Voodoo
5. MHA: The Strongest Hero, Sony Pictures Television
6. Project Makeover, Magic Tavern, Inc.
7. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games
8. Couples Yoga, Voodoo
9. Exposed - Who’s Most Likely To, vysgames
10. Tap Away 3D, Popcore GmbH
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC
5. Fun with Ragdolls, Jadon Barnes
6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games
9. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited
10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. Couples Yoga, Voodoo
2. Hair Challenge, Rollic Games
3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
4. Paper Fold, Good Job Games
5. Catwalk Beauty, Smillage
6. Sculpt people, Crazy Labs
7. MHA: The Strongest Hero, Sony Pictures Television
8. Superhero Race!, BoomHits sp. z o.o.
9. Rob Master 3D, Alictus
10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD