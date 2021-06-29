The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Apple-Apps-Top-10 for week ending 6/27/2021

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Incredibox, So Far So Good

5. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. True Skate, True Axis

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Rockstar Games

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

2. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

10. Amazon Shopping, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Incredibox, So Far So Good

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Run of Life, Voodoo

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Secret Neighbor, tinyBuild LLC

8. Queen Bee!, Rollic Games

9. Kaiju Run, HOMA GAMES

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.