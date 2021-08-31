The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Apple-Apps-Top-10 for week ending 8/29/2021

August 31, 2021, 3:56 PM
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. True Skate, True Axis

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

2. Zello Walkie Talkie, Zello

3. Fontmaker - Font Keyboard App, Mango Labs LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

10. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. Minecraft, Mojang

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’21, Roto Sports, Inc.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Life: Vacation, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. 100 Mystery Buttons, Panteon

2. Down The Hole!, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. MARVEL Future Revolution, Netmarble Corporation

5. Google Chrome, Google LLC

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

8. Disney+, Disney

9. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

10. TikTok, TikTok Pte. Ltd.

