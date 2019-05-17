For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game

NEW YORK — May 17, 2019, 5:51 AM ET
In this Wednesday, May 15, 2019, photo, Bailey Coffman shows her photo as a man in the Snapchat app during an interview in New York. Snapchat's new photo filter that allows users to change into a man or woman with the tap of a finger isn’t necessarily fun and games for transgender people. But some others see the potential for such tools to lead to self-discovery among people struggling with their gender identity. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Snapchat's new photo filter that allows users to change into a man or woman with the tap of a finger isn't necessarily fun and games for transgender people.

Some say it reduces their very real and often painful experiences to folly.

Thirty-one-year-old Bailey Coffman is a transgender woman from New York. She says that "my gender is not a costume."

But some others see the potential for such tools to lead to self-discovery among people struggling with their gender identity.

Elliott Wheeler, a 16-year-old high school student in Michigan, goes by the name Ellie. She says she hopes "this does help some people better recognize their gender."

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. says in a statement that its design team continues work to ensure its filters are diverse and inclusive.

