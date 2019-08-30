Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hacked, sending racist tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's official account has been hacked and sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers. says it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

The person tweeting from Dorsey's account on Friday sent tweets such as "Hitler is innocent" and, using a vulgarity, asked "bald skeleton head," referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.