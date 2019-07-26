Twitter reports strong jump in user numbers

Twitter is reporting surprisingly strong user numbers and revenue even as it eliminates robotic and fake accounts on its platform.

On that front, the company said instances of suspicious behavior and spam dropped by 18% during the second quarter when it posted financial results for the second quarter Friday.

But 's push to cut down on fake accounts costs money, and its adjusted profit fell 36% to about $37 million, or 5 cents per share. At the same time, revenue surged 18 percent, to $841 million, far better than the $829 million that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet.

Twitter's daily user base rose 14% to 139 million. Analysts were expecting 134.7 million daily users.