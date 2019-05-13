Uber shares were down 8% in morning trading and dipped below $38 after the opening bell.

Interested in Uber? Add Uber as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Uber news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Monday was the first full day of trading for the ride-hailing company after its rocky debut on the stock market Friday. Its shares had been priced at $45 each.

It's rare to see shares in a tech company hit so hard upon going public. Over the past five years, just 10% of similar companies finished their first day of trading below their IPO price, said Matt Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist at Renaissance Capital, a manager of IPO focused funds.

Uber's revenue last year surged 42% to $11.3 billion, but the company admits it could be years before it turns a profit.

Uber closed Friday at $41.57 and shares in Lyft fell about 7%.