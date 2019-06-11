Uber rival Bolt relaunches in London after quick 2017 exit

Estonian ride-hailing service Bolt has launched service in London two years after a short-lived attempt to expand in the British capital.

The company, previously known as Taxify, kicked off service Tuesday with a half-price deal aimed at challenging rivals including Uber.

Bolt promises cheaper prices for passengers and a bigger cut of earnings for drivers than its competitors.

Its previous London launch in 2017 came to an abrupt end after the city's transport authority ordered the company to stop because it wasn't licensed to accept private vehicle hire bookings.

The company resumed service after rebranding earlier this year to remove confusion over whether it's a licensed taxi operator.

Tallinn-based Bolt operates in 100 cities in 30 countries in Europe, Africa and Australia.

