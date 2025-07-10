UK police have arrested four people for cyberattacks targeting major British retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op, and Harrods

UK arrests four people over cyber attacks on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

LONDON -- Four people alleged to be part of an organized crime ring were arrested Thursday for damaging cyber attacks that hit British retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods, the National Crime Agency said.

The unnamed suspects were identified as British males aged 17 and 19, a 20-year-old British woman and a 19-year-old Latvian man. They were arrested on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, crimes for violating the Computer Misuse Act and participating in an organized crime group.

M & S said the cyberattack in April stopped it from processing online orders, left store shelves empty and cost it about 300 million pounds ($407 million).

Supermarket chain Co-op said attackers stole customers' personal data, disrupted payments and prevented it from restocking shelves. Luxury London department store Harrods restricted online access in May after it was unable to process orders.