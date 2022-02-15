US-Apple-Books-Top-10
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 2/13/22
US Bestseller List - Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
1. Abandoned in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250278227 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
2. City of the Dead by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618591 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz - 9781250252319 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Steal by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9781538703533 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. A Chance for Us by Corinne Michaels - 9781942834595 - (BAAE Publishing)
8. The Maid by Nita Prose - 9780593356166 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. Unstoppable by Chiquis Rivera - 9781982180690 - (Atria Books)
10. Caught by Love by Melissa Foster - No ISBN Available - (World Literary Press)