US-Apple-TV-app-Top-Movies

Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
5. Sisu
8. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
10. Fast X
Apple TV app - Top Movies
Top Movie Purchases and Rentals (US):
1. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
5. Sisu
8. Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves
9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
10. Fast X