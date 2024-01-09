Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Walmart has unveiled plans to dive further into the world of artificial intelligence -- and drones -- to improve its customers’ shopping experiences

In a Tuesday keynote at trade show CES in Las Vegas, the nation's largest retailer announced that it would be expanding its drone delivery to 1.8 million additional households in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area later this year. Drones aren’t new to Walmart -- which has already completed 20,000 drone deliveries across seven states to date -- but company leaders say that this expansion displays growing demand and efficiency. Walmart executives said no other rival has gotten this close to this type of drone concentration of households in a big metro market.

Among AI advances, Walmart announced a generative AI-powered search experience for iOS customers, which suggests relevant products for consumer queries ranging from watch parties to bridal showers. The company also provided a glimpse into “InHome Replenishment,” which plans to use AI to learn consumers’ shopping habits and keep them stocked on their favorite groceries, as well as a beta platform that allows customers to create outfits virtually and get feedback from their friends.

Meanwhile Sam’s Club, which Walmart owns, has a new twist on checking out— whether it’s with the “scan and go” technology, self-checkout or just using a traditional manned register. Instead of stopping at a cashier to show the receipt, cameras at the stores’ exits take a picture of what’s in shoppers’ carts and confirm purchases with the items they’ve paid. The camera technology is currently available in ten clubs so far, according to Sam’s Club CEO Chris Nicholas, and is rolling out to the chain later this year.