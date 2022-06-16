Water supply for Montana's largest city restored after floodwaters forced shutdown of treatment plant

Water supply for Montana's largest city restored after floodwaters forced shutdown of treatment plant

ByThe Associated Press
June 16, 2022, 9:55 AM

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Water supply for Montana's largest city restored after floodwaters forced shutdown of treatment plant.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events