Wind delays Northrop Grumman's supply run to space station High wind has delayed Northrop Grumman's supply run to the International Space Station

In this image provided by NASA, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen at sunrise on Pad-0A, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. High wind delayed Friday's launch to the International Space Station. It has been rescheduled for Saturday. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

In this image provided by NASA, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen at sunrise on Pad-0A, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Va. High wind delayed Friday's launch to the International Space Station. It has been rescheduled for Saturday. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP) The Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- High wind delayed Northrop Grumman's supply run to the International Space Station on Friday.

The weather was OK at the launch pad on Wallops Island, Virginia, but upper-level winds exceeded safety limits. The company will try again Saturday at 3:21 p.m. — an easy-to-remember 3-2-1.

It will be Northrop Grumman's third attempt in under a week to launch its Antares rocket with a Cygnus capsule on top. Sunday's try was interrupted by pad equipment concerns, then bad weather moved in.

The delivery includes nearly 4 tons of experiments and gear, as well as candy and cheese for the three station astronauts.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.