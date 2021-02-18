Video
Live
Shows
Good Morning America
World News Tonight
Nightline
20/20
This Week
The View
What Would You Do?
Sections
U.S.
Politics
International
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Business
Technology
Lifestyle
Health
Virtual Reality
Weather
Tips
Sports
FiveThirtyEight
ABC News
Video
Live
Shows
Coronavirus
LOG IN
Interest Successfully Added
We'll notify you here with news about
Turn on desktop notifications for breaking stories about interest?
Off
On
By
ABC News
February 18, 2021, 8:06 PM
•
1 min read
test
Comments (
0
)
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz responds to backlash over Cancun trip
39 minutes ago
NASA's Perseverance successfully touches down on Mars
18 minutes ago
On Location: Feb. 18, 2021
Feb 18, 10:22 AM
Arkansas state senator says he's leaving Republican Party
2 hours ago
Democrats introduce Biden's immigration reform bill
3 hours ago
ABC News Live
24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events