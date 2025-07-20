1-on-1 with Rep. Tim Burchett

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on his thoughts concerning the Jeffrey Epstein files’ potential release on “This Week.”

July 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live