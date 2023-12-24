‘I will not send one dime of American aid if Hamas is still standing’: Graham

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas interviews Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on “This Week.”

December 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live