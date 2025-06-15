1-on-1 with Yechiel Leiter

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter on “This Week.”

June 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live