Transcript for 1-on-1 with 2020 candidate John Hickenlooper

Let's hear from some those democratic rivals now first up former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper governor thank you for joining us this morning bat. You just heard us from. Vice President Biden there he is pitch the core of his pitch so far as bringing the country together calming things down he says he can build bridges Republicans to get things done. And that's exactly. Well you've been focusing on. Now as well why can you do it better than Joseph Biden. Well you know I'm running for president because. Could Donald Trump is being fueling this national crisis of division and it's taking our country backwards. And the answers knots socialism. In Colorado we were able to bring business and nonprofits together. Democrats or Republicans who get almost universal health care coverage to become the number one economy in America and to beat the hour today with tough got lost. I'm I'm gonna. And Kotchman earning governor. Most of my adult life I've been able to bring people together again and again and get tough progressive things done the people said we couldn't do I think it's time to replaced. Nonsense in Washington with some common sense. He's hitting answers not socialism obvious that appears to be a reference two Bernie Sanders but are you confident. That did this this consensus building is exactly what Democrats are looking for a lot of the most energized voices in the party are seeing that a Stanford. Big bold even radical solutions. Savage and I spent my whole life as I said bringing people together and getting big progressive things done where that Colorado's almost a number one. What is the number one economy in the country we've achieved almost universal health care coverage and we beat the NRA with tough. Tough gun laws I think that the real challenge here is how to get that nonsense it's taken over Washington and replace it with common sense. In that that's the slogan you you've hit on. On animation warrior going to be talking about foreign policy laying your foreign policy vision. As well in your first speech to Chicago council. On foreign relations and part of that speech that we've seen. You call out fellow Democrats want to show that up on the screen right now. Some Democrats are recording from past American foreign policy mistakes by looking to withdraw from our global leadership role I refuse to join their retreat. He referring to there. Well you know. Every let's frame it fit that Donald Trump's isolationist and reckless foreign policy. Have actually made our country less safe this tariff Fords have heard our economy and trump and some in my own party who continue to Larry. I don't wanna name names but there but they have withdrawn. From yeah they would have the United States withdraw from global engagement. And that makes us less safe the only way to pull security is through constant engagement and by reviving US leadership. We actually make our our country safer but we also make it more prosperous. You see don't want to name names be running for president against 22 other Democrats are right now are any of those Tony to do any of those call for the retreat. You're calling outright there. Almost all the other Democrats not all that may be other Democrats feel that we should back away from fair and open trade. And I believe that he'll only through. You know costs engagement. And building up that trader we gonna get too full security. And I think as we revive US leadership were able to not only make our country safer but as I said we're going to be able to be more prosperous at the same time. When it comes to foreign policy group Vice President Biden tells his years of experience in the senate and is vice president. Our next two guests both served in the military what qualifies you to be commander in chief. Plug in Colorado I set a national cyber security center and cholera and Colorado Springs. Worked on the instate deployment of the National Guard were closely with our military leadership. Around the operations of our six military bases including NORAD. It'll go on out on over a dozen economic development trips built relationships are leaders around the world. But in places like Israel we've had a partnership that addresses terrorism. Water conservation. Cyber security. I mean there's a long. Up portfolio there are places where I've been engaged in an active foreign affairs. Your way back in the pack right now about 1%. In in in the divorce that charged 2% depending on the toll right at that it some of the calls slumped is someone had that that's true but in order to get any traction. You're gonna have to start taking on these other candidates aren't you. I think little by little bit. Again the focus I'm running because this country is in a national crisis of division and I look my whole life I've been able to bring people together get stuff done. I think I'm the one candidate when you look at the long record of what they've gotten done I can bring. I really believe I can bring some common sense where right now in Washington you see nothing but nonsense. Let Democrats concerned not only about the White House but also trying to get percent of back and I know they charge him as senate democratic leaders talking in the past about maybe. Forgoing the presidential race in taking on Cory Gardner for the senate any chance you gonna do that if you heard presidential campaign doesn't take off. I think I'd be. They did differ look at it is a senator I took my whole life. Putting teams together both as an Oxford learned the private sector but also as American as a governor and by building those teams we've been able let. To bring people together and do the big progressive things of people said couldn't be done. That's the only way we're gonna find you know only what we're going to be able to bring some some common sense to Washington. And Hickenlooper thanks for joining us this morning you bet thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.