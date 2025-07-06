At least 51 dead in deadly Texas flash flood

On “This Week,” ABC News’ National Correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from Texas on a deadly flash flood.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live