Transcript for 'In his advantage' for White House to participate: House Judiciary GOP

For the GOP response let's bring in judiciary committee member congressman Tom Mcclintock. Congressman, have you heard whether the president's lawyers plan to participate in the judiciary committee's first impeachment hearing this week? No, I haven't. I think it would be to the president's advantage to have his attorneys there. That's his right. I can understand how he's upset at the illegitimate process we saw unfold in the intelligence committee. The big question will be if Jerry Nadler continues that or if he respects the president's due process rights not only to be represented by counsel, but also the ability to call witnesses, to confront his accusers. You think they should bring in lawyers? I think it's too his advantage. Chairman Nadler asked whether the Republicans plan to issue subpoenas or supply written will your party do that? I expect they will. In fact I know discussions are ongoing as to the witnesses we would like to call. As you recall in the intelligence hearings, Republicans asked for nine witnesses. Adam Schiff vetoed six of those. In a free society the prosecution doesn't get to choose what witnesses the defense wishes to call. That's what's been going on and the question will be whether Jerry Nadler continues that sham in the judiciary hearings. When it goes to the senate, that will play a big role in the senate's deliberations. They'll insist on full due process rights and that could blow up in the Democrats' faces. We talked about the mcgahn decision here all morning. We know it's being appealed. If the courts rule in the future that officials like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney could testify, do you believe they should? Absolutely. In fact I think it will be to the president's advantage for them to testify now. He has to weigh that against the catastrophic damage that would do to executive privilege that ensures when policy is being developed, those discussions are unfettered, are candid, are thinking outside the box. That's why the doctrine of executive privilege exists. He has to weigh those elements. I understand why he's making the decision he is to protect the doctrine of executive privilege. Not only for his administration, but for future administrations. The discussion has been going on since George Washington was subpoenaed by the house in 1796. You believe they should testify, but not say much? No. I think it would be to his advantage to have them testify. Again, that would shatter the doctrine of executive privilege. That's the question he has to weigh and whether to invoke that privilege. What about testimony from the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who Gordon sondland said was in the loop on everything, should he testify? More information is better than less in every aspect of an inquiry and the adversarial process is important to test what's true and not. My objection to what the congress has done is it's impeded that process by vetoing Republican witnesses and by interfering with the due process rights of the president in what's a quasi judicial proceeding. "The New York Times" said the president knew about the whistle-blower complaint in August before he released the military aid in September. That means when trump spoke to Gordon sondland in September he was well aware of what was going on when he said there was no quid pro quo. He would have to have been aware of that complaint. What's your response to that? The implication is this is an admission of guilt because the president found out about the whistle-blower complaint and released that aid. That's not what happened. Several weeks went by before the aid was released. Remember, under our constitution the president has sole responsibility to -- But he specifically mentioned there was no quid pro quo to sondland. Exactly right. Could he be covering his tracks? Among all of the testimony of the hand-picked witnesses from the Democrats not one, not one was told that there was a quid pro quo. The only conclusions that they came to were supposition and impressions they got reading "The New York Times." Remember, the president conducts our foreign policy. He's commanded to take care the laws be faithfully enforced. The national defense authorization act which authorized aid to Ukraine requires the administration determines the country is taking steps to combat corruption before he releases the aid. As I read his conversation with zelensky, that's exactly what he was doing. When you defend the president and think about these hearings, is there anything in your mind that the president did involving Ukraine that is wrong or that concerns you in any way? Well, he didn't use the delicate language of diplomacy in that conversation. That's true. He doesn't use the smarmy talk of politicians. What you hear from Donald J. Trump is the blunt talk of a Manhattan businessman. He says what he means. He means what he says. That's the only thing that's remarkable about that conversation. He was within his constitutional authority and was following the statute that congress adopted in granting aid to the Ukraine. We have to leave it there. Thank you for joining us. My pleasure.

