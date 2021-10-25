Former Afghan interpreter reflects on fleeing the Taliban, journey to US

Martha Raddatz reports on a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. Marines and his family's escape from Afghanistan amid the U.S. troop withdrawal and Taliban takeover.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live