Transcript for 'The American people's votes will be respected': Chirs Christie

Fall asleep. Stay asleep. Million Americans have concerns about election integrity. We're supposed to sit down and shut up. This is the one opportunity I have as a United States senator, this process right here, my one opportunity to stand up and say something and that's what I'm going to do. This is grossly irresponsible by senator Hawley. It's a lot of bs. It borders on treason. It's a misuse of office. This is the political equivalent of barking at the moon. Fierce criticism by Democrats over plans by at least a dozen GOP senators and senators-elect to contest the electoral college vote certification in congress on Wednesday, which will confirm Joe Biden won November's election. Let's bring in ABC news contributors Chris Christie and Rahm Emanuel. Happy new year to you both. Chris, those senators are joined by at least 140 house Republicans who will also object. Mike pence says he welcomes the effort. They know it will go nowhere in a democratic-controlled house. What are they doing? Well, that's my point. Listen, Joe Biden will be confirmed. His electoral votes will be confirmed in the house and in the senate. This is not unusual either. The Democrat members of the house objected in 2000 and 2004 and 2016. The thing matters is the reason it willnowhere is there's been no evidence of widespread fraud. It's been determined by Republican and democratic governors across the country. It's been determined most importantly by the Republican attorney general of the united States, bill Barr, who no one can say has not been a loyal fighter for the president. The facts are the facts. That's what I've been saying since election night. If there was evidence, show us. There's been no evidence shown. That's why Joe Biden will be confirmed next week. Y also heard what Mitt Romney has said. He said he never could have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world and asking has ambition so eclipsed principle? What are they doing? You cite other electio 2000 was an extremely close election. This is not. Is this a case of ambition eclipsing principle, Chris? I'm not a mind reader, Martha. I don't know what's in these folks' heads. Wh I can say is that 2004 wasn't that close an election and Democrats objected and 2016 was essentially the election as this one, certainly from an electoral perspective and Democrats that's not to justify what's happening, Martha. It's just to say it's not unusual for politicians in congress to play politics. That's what's going on. What makes us the most vibrant democracy in the world is it will be confirmed in a bipartisan fashion next week by both the house and senate, by both Republicans a Democrats. The reason for that is because the American people's votes will be respected. They are being respected by a bipartisan majority in both houses and then we'll move on to the verymportant issues of the day. Rahm, will the country move on after something like this? What's your reaction to what Chris said? I think the country wants to move on and deal with the covid illnesses, getting the vaccine out, making sure the economy is moving, those who are unemployed. In fact, if anything, this is why I think not out of principle, but politics, senator Mcconnell do not want this because they know it's reminding the American people at large that the Republican party is still the party of Donald Trump and they'll create all this S and confusion rather than deal with the fundamental issues and that gives Democrats a great opportunity. Let me pick up on what Chris said and this is important. I want to take this time to compliment all the Republicans at the state level, the judges, leaders, speakers, senate majority leaders across the country who basically understood there was a fundamental principle there. When the voters speak, we respect their decision. For all those who stood up for the law, constitution, legal processes and disregarded politics and said this is the will of the people. 11 Republican senators who are using politics to advance themselves for 2024 when we haven't buried the 2020 election -- at least close the books on it. There are a lot of repub that know this election was a fair election and the American people spoke. We have real issues in front of us. To them I applaud them for respecting the rule of law. Let's look at going forward. What if Donald Trump remains on the political stage? Then what happens in that -- in the Republican party in particular? Chris, I'll come back to you as well. I like to talk about the Republican party. Here's what I would say, Martha, there's a plus and a minus. On the plus side it's going to create a huge opportunity for Joe Biden on one level because it will remind people it's not Biden versus Biden, it's Biden versus the chaos and confusion and the constant conflict that Donald Trump brought that the American people clearly said in November we want to move on. The bigger problem is it doesn't create a space for other Republicans, although Mitt Romney and Susan Collins showed the ability to break ranks and deal with the core issues of investing in the American people, investing in their education, investing in science, investing in the infrastructure. There's a plus and minus. It will create a high floor for Joe Biden meaning he won't sink because people know there's a contrast. On the other hand, it's going to limit the narrowness of Republicans willing to work in a bipartisan fashion. There are those who show it is courage to do that. When you look at the 11 Republicans in the senator -- when you look at senator Cruz's education at Harvard and senator Hawley's education and Yale, I want to know what they're teaching in constitutional law. I have no idea what this is except for raw, crass politics. Chris, pick up on that. What do you think the future Republican party looks like? You have a president who is calling for protests next week. If he does not exit the political stage, which it doesn't look like he'll do. The future of the Republican party starts next Tuesday, Martha, when in Georgia I believe both Republicans will be elected to the seats and keep a Republican majority for three reasons. One, look at David perdue's performance on election day, he got nearly 62% of the two-party vote. Two, the Republican party in Georgia started knocking on doors, masked and socially distanced, the weekend after the general election. They've been doing it ever since. It's been the greatest turnout effort in any state in the Republican party history. Third, election integrity is going to be watched by over 8,000 certified poll watchers that will be doing that on Tuesday. Those three factors are the largest factors, along with the quality of the candidates, that will start a new day for the Republican party when David perdue and Kelly Loeffler will be elected to the senate and keep a Republican majority. That's the way you look forward. Win the next election from front of you, don't keep looking in the rearview mirror of the election that the president lost. Rahm, obviously that is a very tight race and the Democrats seem to have a slight -- in the polls they're should the Democrats be I wouldn't say confident, but who would you rather be? It's a Democrat going into this. It's clear based on what the Democrats have done to energize their voters and make sure build off that. I give a compliment to the way the Georgia Democrats have that and make sure that the voters that usually drop off are energized. You would rather be us. We know that. We're going into the election with a big majority. They have to do something exceptional. Donald Trump has played the role he wanted to be, which is disrupter. If they win, he'll say I came there Monday. If they lose, he'll say I'm not on the ballot. Nobody can win unless I'm on the ballot. Heads I win, tails you lose. I would rather be a Democrat going into Tuesday right now. Something everyone is watching very carefully. No shock there, Rahm. I didn't want to start off the year -- Chris getting in the last word. Thanks for joining us this morning. Happy new year.

