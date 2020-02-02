Transcript for 1-on-1 with Andrew Yang

Also joining us from Iowa this morning, Andrew yang. Mr. Yang, thank you for joining us. Let me start where I left off with Pete buttigieg right there. You got 30 seconds at the super bowl tonight to respond to president trump, what's your pitch? We're living in the country, 78% are living paycheck to paycheck. Too many Americans are being left behind in the 21st century economy. We need to put the gains of this economy directly into our hands, into families' hands around the country. Through a dividend of $1,000 a month. It would be a game-changer for Americans and get this economy working for us again, not the big corporations. That's been your signature proposal the whole way. Right now, you've been in a consistent sixth place. In Iowa. Never hit double-digit in Iowa. That kind of finish means no delegates out of Iowa. After a big investment of time and money, you spent the last 17 days on a bus tour, can you go on with a finish like that? Well, we think we're going to surprise a lot of people on Monday night, George, and we've got a ton of support in new Hampshire. I can't wait to take this vision to the rest of the country, starting here in Iowa on Monday night. But we'll be in New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, supertuesday, you know that the yang gang will be here the entire way. Okay, the yang gang has been fairly strong throughout this process. You know, the Iowa caucuses as you know, has a pretty unique way of voting. The first round, the second round after realignment and any candidate who doesn't get 15% in a certain precinct your supporters have a chance to back someone else on the second ballot, where do you expect most of your supporters to go in the precincts you don't get 15%. Are you going to encourage them to a particular candidate? First, we plan to exceed 15% in a vast majority locations. But if we don't reach that threshold we have a very, very diverse group of supporters. I can't speak for where they would head. I do have a sense that many of them have supported Bernie in the past, but many of them supported president trump. They may leave. There's a whole range of possibilities and I can't speak to the minds of literally thousands of iowans. You're not going to give them any kind of direction or encouragement that way. Right now, we have no plans to do so. Michael Bloomberg, I talked to mayor about that as well, for the debates after New Hampshire, the DNC has changed the rules. They dropped the donor requirement. Something that you've pushed for. So that mayor Bloomberg will be able to participate. Bernie Sanders argues that's rigging the system for a billionaire. What's your response? It's so interesting, George, because the fact is, Mike Bloomberg could have gotten himself on the debate stage any time he wanted. It's pretty straightforward to meet the donor requirement and he could have made that happen through online spending. So I'm not sure that this is a development that he's going to welcome, frankly, I think the DNC looked at this and said we need to get Bloomberg on the debate stage, this change is clearly tailor made to deliver him to the debate stage. And the question is, this move is something Mike's excited about or indifferent to. Are you excited about debating him? I'm excited. I'm thrilled I'll be back on the debate stage next week in new Hampshire. We plan to be on the debate stage the entire time We'll see you Friday night in New Hampshire. Coming out of impeachment, one of your competitors Elizabeth Warren has said, if she's elected president she'll appoint a task force to investigate president trump's wrongdoing if elected. You suggested that a president yang might pardon president trump, why? Well, you have to see what the facts are on the ground. I would listen to guidance of my attorney general. But if you look, George, at history around the world it's a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail and that pattern makes it very hard for any party to govern sustainably moving forward with unity among their people. So, to me, America should try to avoid that pattern if at all Let me ask you a final question, you've been one of the most improbable candidates, you have had a lot of success, you made it on to the debate stages, let me a question, take some truth serum, do you believe at the start that you'd get this far? I genuinely did, George, because I know that the American people realize our government has been decades behind in addressing these challenges that are growing stronger and stronger all time. We are 25 years behind on technology at a time when technology is transforming our way of life before our eyes. I knew there were millions of Americans just like me who wanted a different approach to solving our problems and leading us forward in the 21st century. My biggest surprise is how much I enjoy a bus with my face on it. My kids love it. I feel like I became a cooler dad as a result. That's real bonus. That's pretty great. Look forward to seeing Friday night at the debate. Thank you for joining us. See you on Friday, George. Up next, a deeper dive into

