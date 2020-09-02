Transcript for 'I didn't attack Pete. Pete's been attacking me': former Vice President Joe Biden

I have lost a lot in my lifetime like you have. A car accident took away my wife and daughter. I lost my son beau, but I'll be damned if I'm going to stand by and lose my country, too, period. And we began the interview with those first lines from Friday's debate, where Biden seemed resigned to a loss here in New Hampshire. Let's be realistic, it's always going to be an uphill fight running against two the neighboring senators. Bernie won here by 20 points last time. So I think it's an uphill fight. But then you know the history here, no one has come below second in Iowa and New Hampshire has won the nomination. Well, no one has won the nomination without getting overwhelming support from the African-American community. Look, the thing that changes this election, everybody in the democratic party is united on one thing -- defeating Donald Trump. You got to bring out the black vote and the brown vote. You got to be able to do that. I've been able to do that so far. You've been taking it right to mayor Pete and basically arguing he's not ready to be president. I did a debate with you back in 2007, where you said another candidate wasn't ready, Barack Obama. You were asked if he can be ready. You said I think he can be ready but I don't believe he is. I stand by the statement. I didn't attack Pete. He's been attacking me. Eight years of Obama and me. I don't understand that. And I think he has completely misunderstood or misrepresented my record. I've done a great deal. I have gotten a lot done both as a senator and as vice president. You talks about being ready. We bailed out his city. I led the fight -- the president turned to me and said get Detroit out of its mess. I was able to get Detroit back on its feet. I've been able to get the chemical weapons treaty passed. I was responsible in large part for what happened in Paris with John Kerry, and so on. I don't understand how those things don't matter and I don't understand when they talk about the past why Barack was such a lousy president, I think he was a pretty darn good president. Why is nominating Pete buttigieg a risk? Because Pete buttigieg -- he's a smart guy, but he's been a mayor of a city smaller than the city we are in now. What has he done? Does he know any of the foreign leaders? Barack Obama was a different story. Barack Obama came from a large state, he was a United States senator, he had run before, he's been involved in international -- he had a clear vision of what he thought the world should look like and so on. Your campaign put out a pretty tough video on the mayor earlier today that also referenced the fact that he had fired an African-American police chief and forced out an African-American fire chief, are are you basically saying that mayor Pete has a race problem? No, he's not been able to unify the African-American community, that's what I'm saying. And so I think, look, in order to win, George, you're going to have to be able to win states like Pennsylvania, you'll have to be able to win Florida, a lot of places that in fact have very diverse populations, so the assertion that he's ready across the board I don't see it. I haven't seen it yet. He's fired back today, the campaign said the fact that you put out a video about where you are in this race than his record as mayor. Well, look, he's been the one who's been attacking me, George, I never said a word about him, George. He said I don't have a record to run on. So I was responding to -- I haven't done this, I responded to his attacks on me. You've also talked about the risks of Democrats taking the label democratic socialism. Were you surprised when only Amy klobuchar joined you in that concern? No. It's the reality. Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist. You've been around, George. Win with that label, help somebody in Florida win with the label democratic socialist? You'll go all the way down the line. You'll win in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, in those states, the midwest, it's not -- I didn't put the label on Bernie, Bernie calls himself a democratic socialist. You think flat-out Democrats can't defeat Donald Trump if they have to defend the socialism? I think it's going to bin credibly more difficult. If Bernie wins the nomination, I'll work like hell for him. But it's a bigger uphill climb running for a senator, a governor, for a democratic social itself ticket. The day after president trump was acquitted, one of your former colleagues, chuck grassley asked for the financial records of your son, hunter Biden, from the treasury department, doesn't seem like it's going away. I don't think it's going to go anywhere, though. Look, the worst thing that happened, according to trump when they acknowledged that he interfered, he got a foreign power -- try to get a foreign country to say something negative about me or my son, the foreign leader didn't do it. Just say you're opening an investigation. Look what's happened. I'm worried this guy has a free pass on anybody. Did his strategy work against you? I don't think so. I don't see any evidence of it working against me. Look, when you're in a situation, where you still have a majority of people think you should have been convicted that's a hell of a way to start the run. Mayor Pete gave a pretty moving speech. Weaponizing a son against his father. To be the kind of human being who would seek to turn someone against his own son, seek to weaponize a son against his own father is an unbelievably dishonorable thing. What does that feel like to you to see your son become such an issue in this campaign, used against you? I can't -- I can't let my anger overcome the desire and the need to have to unite, heal this country. And so I got to move beyond me and beyond my family. And -- it's about your family, it's about everybody else's family, not mine. The investigation of the company that my son was on the board, it's over. There wasn't anything under way. It's just pure sham. But that's the way trump works. It's not going to work on me. I've been hit a lot. It's not going to work on me. I'll be damn if I'm gonna walk away and not take this country back. You had a slogan in 2012, Osama bin laden is dead and general motors is alive. Doesn't president trump have the opportunity to have a version of that slogan in 2020? Baghdadi is dead. Soleimani is dead. The stock market is at record highs. The up unemployment is low. The world is in disarray, we're losing our allies, we have no help in the persian gulf, our nato allies are a moral equivalence between us and Iran. This is a guy who embraced Putin, other thugs, who are flat dictators, all our allies wondering, where is the united States of America? The idea that he's made us stronger, the idea that he's increased or capacity to defend ourself, the idea that we could lead the world like we did before is absolutely bizarre, he has fundamentally shifted our role in the world. What are the consequences of a victory of Donald Trump in They'll change the nature of who we are for a long time. Our children are listening. The idea that a man can belittle people, divide us on race, ethnicity, based on the things that make up America is just incredibly divisive. You see these white supremacists coming out from under the rock. He's yet once to condemn white supremacy, neo-nazis. He hasn't condemned a darn thing, he's given them oxygen. That will continue to happen. That's who this guy is, he has no basic American values -- he doesn't understand the American code. You need a comeback to make that case against Donald Trump? I do. I have some portion of all of the constituencies that make up this party. Equally important, elect a democratic senate. We have to change the senate in order to get things done. Politics has gotten too dirty, too mean, too ugly, and it's only being inflamed by this president. We not only have to beat him but bring along the democratic party not just at the senate level but in the local races. We can do that. We can do that, I believe. Thanks for your time. Thank you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.