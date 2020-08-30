Transcript for 'A backlash against the protests could turn into a backlash against (Trump)': Silver

in Washington. It was a disgrace. It was a disgrace that these people are representing the United States of America. It was a disgrace. Protesters. You know what I say? Protest this. I don't talk about mine. They're not protests. Those are anarchists, they're agitators. They're rioters, they're looters. Tough words from the president about demonstrators outside the white house during his convention speech. As the president tries to portray all protesters as anarchists and the Jacob Blake reignites the calls for political justice. What are the ramifications? Nate silver weighs in. This is a developing story, with we don't have a lot of polling on the protests. There are a couple of lessons that are instructive from last time around. One is that when trump tries to get involved, it may not benefit him. After trump cleared D.C. Protesters for a photo op, Joe Biden's lead in national polls expanded from 6 points to around 9 weeks a couple of weeks later. Furthermore, trump's approval on race relations has been consistently poor. 62% of voters disapprove from it in the last gallop poll for example. In fact, while there is some evidence that support for the protests has been declining in polling before the police shot Jacob Blake and before the March on Washington, that doesn't necessarily mean that GOP messaging on them has been effective. In the key state of Wisconsin, black lives matter protests declined from 61% in June to 48% in a new poll this month with disapproval also at 48%. But in the same poll, president trump's approval of the handling the protests was just 32% essentially unchanged from 30% in June. This comes from a long history of police brutality, and of course, any reaction can trigger a counterreaction, but if trump isn't careful, a backlash against the protests could turn into a backlash against him instead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.