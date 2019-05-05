Bernie Sanders on 'Medicare-for-all,' Joe Biden and wanting to take on Trump in 2020

More
On "This Week," ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl joins 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail in Des Moines, Iowa.
11:44 | 05/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders on 'Medicare-for-all,' Joe Biden and wanting to take on Trump in 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"11:44","description":"On \"This Week,\" ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl joins 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail in Des Moines, Iowa. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"62834231","title":"Bernie Sanders on 'Medicare-for-all,' Joe Biden and wanting to take on Trump in 2020","url":"/ThisWeek/video/bernie-sanders-medicare-joe-biden-wanting-trump-2020-62834231"}